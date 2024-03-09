WPL 2024: The Deepti Sharma show helps UP Warriorz steal one-run win from Delhi Capitals

A Women’s Premier League match which, until the start of the 19th over looked well in control of Delhi Capitals, turned at the death in favour of UP Warriorz. Alyssa Healy’s side won by a solitary run, courtesy an implosion from the host and all-round brilliance from Deepti Sharma (59 and four for 19) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

“Cricket’s a funny game,” said Meg Lanning after the blockbuster finish. Set a modest target of 139, Lanning’s 60 (46b, 12x4) was the anchor pulling the DC chase along.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the second-highest scorer with a 15-ball 17. Despite that, Capitals seemed on course for a win and cement their place atop the standings as they needed just 15 off 12 balls.

Deepti changed the complexion of the game, rattling Annabel’s Sutherland’s stumps and having Arundhati Reddy caught by Grace Harris at deep midwicket.

She had completed a hat-trick — she had trapped Lanning leg-before off the final delivery of her previous over — making her the first Indian to perform the ’trick in the WPL. Shikha Pandey got off the mark with a boundary over the bowler’s head, but Deepti had the last laugh as she caught Shikha off her own bowling.

“Midgey (Healy), it’s the last over and I haven’t bowled at all,” Harris revealed telling her captain with DC needing 10 off the last over. With a six and a couple of runs, Radha Yadav brought the equation down to two off the last four deliveries.

Harris spun one into the woodwork to dismiss Radha before a desperate run caught Jonassen short, courtesy a joint effort from Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Healy. Titas Sadhu succumbed to the pressure, holing out to substitute Danni Wyatt at mid-on to hand Warriorz an incredible win.

Earlier, Deepti was to Warriorz what Lanning was to DC. The Indian’s second fifty in as many games carried the team to 138 for eight. It proved enough as she also stepped up with the ball to keep her side alive in the playoffs race.