Saha: Have shared everything with BCCI committee

India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha appeared before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)-appointed three-member committee on Saturday. Last week, the Board had formed a panel, comprising Arun Dhumal, Rajiv Shukla and Prabhtej Bhatia to look into Saha's allegations of a journalist intimidating him for an interview.

"I have told the committee everything I know. All the details have been shared with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting," Saha told reporters in New Delhi after appearing before the committee.

Sources in the BCCI indicated that the panel will now look into the issue based on Saha's inputs and decide on the future course of action.

