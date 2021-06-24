Kane Williamson after winning the WTC title: It's a very special feeling

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said winning the World Test Championship title in Southampton was a "special achievement".

"I've been part of (New Zealand cricket) for a short while, it's a very special feeling, the first time in our history we've come away with a world title," Williamson said on Wednesday.

"We've had 22 players over the last two years, and they've all played their part, and the support staff and the guys who played this match, it's a special achievement to be savoured.

HIGHLIGHTS| WTC Final: Williamson, Taylor lead New Zealand to historic win in Southampton

"We know we don't always have the stars. We rely on other bits and pieces to stay in the game and be competitive," he added.

Chasing 139 for victory, New Zealand rode on Williamson's unbeaten 52 and Ross Taylor's unbeaten 47 to beat India in the final session.

Ross Taylor on WTC victory: 2019 World Cup loss was tough for us

Kohli on not playing four quicks: Need to have fast-bowling all-rounder for that

"It's not always easy in a final, a one-off Test match, we respect that, and throughout all six days, it ebbed and flowed, no one got the upper hand, and it came to the last day," he said.

"We saw a lot of heart from the lower order, who came in and tried to inch us into some sort of lead. It was a very sporting surface, and having only four days' cricket, there was always a chance of a result."

Meanwhile, B. J. Watling bid adieu to all cricket. He had earlier announced that he would retire after the WTC final. On Watling, Williamson said: "He's a special member, a leader in our group, and epitomises our team," he said.

"A scrappy performance, which is close to his heart, because he's a scrappy player. A great occasion to celebrate, a great game of cricket, and a great career which we'll celebrate."