Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second career century during the first day of India’s second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
The left-hand batter reached the landmark in 151 deliveries with a step-out maximum off Tom Hartley.
Jaiswal’s first hundred came in his debut Test match against West Indies in 2023.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: India 173/2; Jaiswal slams ton, puts India in command
- IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal scores 2nd career century
- Ranji Trophy Live Score: Prithvi Shaw fails on return, Pujara falls to leave Saurashtra five down
- NBA 2023-24 roundup: Tyrese Maxey scores 51 as Sixers edge Jazz, undermanned Lakers beats Celtics
- Premier League: West Ham fights back to draw with Bournemouth after Phillips debut blunder
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE