MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after World Cup failure

His resignation letter was sent just ahead of a board meeting on Wednesday to look into the T20 World Cup campaign. Zimbabwe lost to Namibia and Uganda at a recent qualifying tournament.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 19:22 IST , HARARE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Houghton, 66, replaced Lalchand Rajput as Zimbabwe coach in June last year.
Houghton, 66, replaced Lalchand Rajput as Zimbabwe coach in June last year. | Photo Credit: ZIMBABWE CRICKET
infoIcon

Houghton, 66, replaced Lalchand Rajput as Zimbabwe coach in June last year. | Photo Credit: ZIMBABWE CRICKET

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton has resigned after the country’s failure to reach next year’s T20 World Cup, the national board said on Wednesday.

“The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has accepted Dave Houghton’s resignation from his position as head coach of the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team with immediate effect,” the board said in a statement.

“Houghton said he had ‘lost the change room’ after 18 months in charge and felt that a ‘new voice’ was needed to take the team forward,” the statement added.

ALSO READ | Adil Rashid becomes No.1 T20 bowler

His resignation letter was sent just ahead of a board meeting on Wednesday to look into the World Cup campaign. Zimbabwe lost to Namibia and Uganda at a recent qualifying tournament.

Zimbabwe has also just been beaten in a limited-overs series against Ireland.

Houghton, 66, replaced Lalchand Rajput as Zimbabwe coach in June last year after six one-day and Twenty20 losses at home to Afghanistan.

The board said he would be assigned to a “new role within the organisation”.

“Dave will always be a legend of our game and it is with regret that he felt the change room needed a new voice,” said board chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

ALSO READ | India Women bank on spin trap against Australia to register maiden Test win

“While the past few months have been disappointing as we failed to qualify for both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past year to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”

Houghton, who captained the team in its first four Test matches and 17 One-Day Internationals, commented, “I have always had Zimbabwe cricket at heart and, though my coaching of the national team comes to an end, I would love to be involved in other areas. The talent base in Zimbabwe is enormous. How we move players from talented to performing well on the international stage is a great project to be involved in.”

The board said an interim management team would be named for a tour to Sri Lanka in January.

It has also appointed a committee that has been given three weeks to look into the World Cup failures and the national structure.

Related stories

Related Topics

Zimbabwe /

Dave Houghton /

T20 World Cup /

Namibia /

Uganda /

Lalchand Rajput /

Ireland /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after World Cup failure
    AFP
  2. India edges France 5-4 to record lone win of 5-nations Tournament 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Starting lineups OUT! MCFC v MBSG streaming info; Kick-off at 8pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch PKL 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS one-off Test: After dog bite incident and 50 stitches, Alyssa Healy ready to keep wickets
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after World Cup failure
    AFP
  2. ICC Rankings: Adil Rashid becomes No.1 T20 bowler, Suryakumar leads the charts among batters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top-order in focus as Rahul-led India takes on South Africa in ODI series decider
    PTI
  4. Pakistan pacer Shahzad in doubt for second Test against Australia
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand downs Bangladesh in second ODI despite Sarkar’s huge innings
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after World Cup failure
    AFP
  2. India edges France 5-4 to record lone win of 5-nations Tournament 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Starting lineups OUT! MCFC v MBSG streaming info; Kick-off at 8pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch PKL 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS one-off Test: After dog bite incident and 50 stitches, Alyssa Healy ready to keep wickets
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment