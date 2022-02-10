Football Videos

Christian Eriksen: Was difficult to watch football at the start because I was not there

Danish footballer, Christian Eriksen says that Brentford FC was 'the best option' to get back into playing football, and that he looks forward to show that he is able to play again, after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020.

10 February, 2022 18:41 IST
