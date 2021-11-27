Football Videos

'Church' of Maradona baptises its first baby in Mexico

On the first anniversary of the death of Diego Maradona, Natalia, barely a month old, becomes the first baby to be baptised by a church dedicated to the late Argentine legend.

Cholula, Mexico 27 November, 2021 12:01 IST
