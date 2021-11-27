Football Videos 'Church' of Maradona baptises its first baby in Mexico On the first anniversary of the death of Diego Maradona, Natalia, barely a month old, becomes the first baby to be baptised by a church dedicated to the late Argentine legend. AFP Cholula, Mexico 27 November, 2021 12:01 IST AFP Cholula, Mexico 27 November, 2021 12:01 IST 'Church' of Maradona baptises its first baby in Mexico Kerala Blasters rue missed chances, NorthEast thankful for clean sheet - ISL match review Odisha FC beats Bengaluru FC for first time, penalty drama in focus - ISL match review ISL match recap: Chennaiyin FC sneaks past Hyderabad FC in opener Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Champions League: Barca 'can beat anyone' says Xavi, despite being held by Benfica Maradona's one year death anniversary - new murals emerge in Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock unveiled in Doha Igor Angulo hits Goa where it hurts, Mumbai City FC thrashes FC Goa 3-0 ISL match review: SC East Bengal held to 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 FIFA World Cup ISL 2021-22 Match review: Bengaluru FC drowns out NorthEast United in rainy Bambolim Joy for ATK Mohun Bagan, beats Kerala Blasters in ISL 2021-22 opener - Review