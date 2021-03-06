Football Videos Der Klassiker preview: Dortmund to face Bayern without Sancho, Guerreiro, Reyna Michael Zorc, Hansi Flick and Michael Zorc preview 'Die Klassiker' between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich Team Sportstar Berlin 06 March, 2021 12:08 IST Team Sportstar Berlin 06 March, 2021 12:08 IST Borussia Dortmund suffered a major blow on Friday when Jadon Sancho, Raphael Guerreiro and Giovanni Reyna were ruled out of Saturday's Bundesliga game at champions Bayern Munich, the club said on Twitter.Winger Sancho and midfielder Guerreiro had been taken off with minor muscle injuries in their midweek German Cup quarter-final win and have not fully recovered yet.It was not clear why American teenager Reyna had not joined the squad on the trip to Munich.Sancho's absence is especially painful as the in-form England international has been sensational in 2021, scoring eight goals in all competitions while setting up another seven.Sancho was also on target in his side's 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that sent them into the German Cup last four before being taken off. READ | Liverpool slumps to record fifth loss at Anfield; Spurs, Everton win Dortmund has climbed back up to fifth place in the Bundesliga on 39 points having won its last two league games.It is three points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, with the top four finishers qualifying for next season's Champions League.Bayern is top on 52, two ahead of RB Leipzig. ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Klopp: Missing top four would not lead to mass exodus Chelsea defeat a massive blow for Liverpool - Klopp Tuchel continues remarkable transformation of Chelsea More Videos Solskjaer weighs up Fernandes international duty ban Man City City forward Jesus is a 'joy of a guy', says Guardiola Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola Solskjaer And Tuchel Preparing To Continue Rivalry in Sunday's clash Guardiola deserves some credit - but money does buy success! ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mascherano sees a ‘happy’ Messi in Barcelona