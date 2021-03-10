Football Videos Aguero's City future to be decided at the end of the season - Guardiola Aguero has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season due to injury and COVID-19 and will be out of contract at the end of the campaign. Reuters 10 March, 2021 15:23 IST Reuters 10 March, 2021 15:23 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said a decision on record scorer Sergio Aguero's contract situation will not be made until the end of the season.Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, will be out of contract at the end of the campaign and Guardiola said negotiations over a new deal would have to wait until the summer."We are going to talk to him (Aguero) as a human being, as a person and, of course, as a player," Guardiola said. "We will have to see what happens at the end of the season."I think the club has spoken with his agent and they know the situation."ALSO READ | Chelsea consolidates fourth place by beating Everton 2-0 in EPLAguero has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season due to injury and COVID-19.The 32-year-old made his first start in four months in City's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United last month but was an unused substitute in subsequent games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United.City, who are 11 points clear of Manchester United, host Southampton later on Wednesday. Aguero's City future to be decided at the end of the season - Guardiola Champions League: Pochettino confirms Neymar injury as 'fact' Andrea Pirlo insists his Juventus project continues after last-16 Champions League exit ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Tuchel sees trust and courage behind Chelsea's mean defending Top four in sight for West Ham, but Moyes did not enjoy win over Leeds ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Messi-Jordi Alba link can be unstoppable - Koeman Der Klassiker preview: Dortmund to face Bayern without Sancho, Guerreiro, Reyna ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Klopp: Missing top four would not lead to mass exodus Chelsea defeat a massive blow for Liverpool - Klopp