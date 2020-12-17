Football Videos Mourinho disappointed Spurs couldn't get a result at Anfield "I think even a draw would have left us with not the best taste because we had them there to win it," says Mourinho after Tottenham's defeat to Liverpool. Team Sportstar 17 December, 2020 13:11 IST Team Sportstar 17 December, 2020 13:11 IST ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Ronald Koeman hails win over 'great' Sociedad Mourinho disappointed Spurs couldn't get a result at Anfield Ronaldo squanders penalty, Juventus shares spoils with Atalanta More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for WATCH - Liverpool vs Tottenham: Mourinho downplays severity of the Reds' injury list ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Premier League: Guardiola not getting dragged into predictions Champions League last-16 draw: all reactions Terzic tasked with solving Dortmund's 'performance issues' Ian Rush pays tribute to 'gentleman' Houllier Champions League: Madrid boss Zidane has full respect for Atalanta