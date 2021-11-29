Football Videos

Neymar injured again, seen with a crutch after PSG's win over Saint Etienne

Goals from Marquinhos and Di Maria assured Paris Saint-Germain of three points on a day that say Ramos make his debut for the club and Neymar stretchered off with an ankle injury.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 November, 2021 15:44 IST
