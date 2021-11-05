Football Videos

Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 November, 2021 14:08 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 November, 2021 14:08 IST

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win against opponents who finished with 10 men.

Liverpool is now guaranteed to top the group, sitting seven points clear of Porto with two games remaining, while Atletico are another point back in third. "It's an incredible group stage so far, I wouldn't have expected that obvioulsy when I saw the draw", reacted Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.

With inputs from AFP

Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16
Antonio Conte - Mercurial Italian takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur
Sergi Barjuan: All you need to know about Barcelona Men's caretaker manager
Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference
It's Mo Salah's world! Liverpool's Egyptian star in league of his own
Meet Josh Cavallo, the A-League first openly gay footballer
El Clasico's rising stars
El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent
Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss
Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match
PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club
From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App