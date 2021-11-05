Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win against opponents who finished with 10 men.



Liverpool is now guaranteed to top the group, sitting seven points clear of Porto with two games remaining, while Atletico are another point back in third. "It's an incredible group stage so far, I wouldn't have expected that obvioulsy when I saw the draw", reacted Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.

With inputs from AFP