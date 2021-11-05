Football Videos Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16 Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 14:08 IST Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 14:08 IST Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win against opponents who finished with 10 men. Liverpool is now guaranteed to top the group, sitting seven points clear of Porto with two games remaining, while Atletico are another point back in third. "It's an incredible group stage so far, I wouldn't have expected that obvioulsy when I saw the draw", reacted Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.With inputs from AFP Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16 Antonio Conte - Mercurial Italian takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur Sergi Barjuan: All you need to know about Barcelona Men's caretaker manager Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference It's Mo Salah's world! Liverpool's Egyptian star in league of his own Meet Josh Cavallo, the A-League first openly gay footballer El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers