Guardiola - My Next Penalty Taker Could Be Ederson!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says goalkeeper Ederson Santana is one of the side's best penalty takers and will be in line next for the role.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 January, 2020 17:20 IST

