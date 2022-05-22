Football Videos Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38 Premier League final day: Liverpool, Man City title decider; Leeds among those battling relegation; Tottenham, Arsenal scramble for European football berth. Neeladri Bhattacharjee 22 May, 2022 13:13 IST Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38 Neeladri Bhattacharjee 22 May, 2022 13:13 IST Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38 Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp Liverpool vs Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp vs Unai Emery - Exciting Champions League clash awaits Anfield Champions League preview: Real Madrid's English rivalry - takes on City in semifinal first leg Villarreal's Etienne Capoue: We're up against the best in the competition Erik Ten Hag's to-do list at Manchester United - what should be on the Dutchman's agenda? Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh Northern Ireland manager's sexist remark: Women more emotional than men, prone to conceding goals quickly