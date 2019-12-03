Football Videos

Robert Lewandowski: Lionel Messi 'one of the best in history'

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski who finished eighth in the 2019 Ballon d'Or rankings lauded eventual winner Lionel Messi on Monday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 December, 2019 12:49 IST

