Football Videos

The winners and losers of the coronavirus break from Bundesliga

Who's emerged from the enforced Bundesliga break as a winner or a loser? Take a look.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 May, 2020 10:04 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 May, 2020 10:04 IST
Robert Lewandowski.
The winners and losers of the coronavirus break from Bundesliga
Charlie Adam picks his 'quarantine XI'
Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season
Serie A.
Serie A players to train individually
 More Videos
Santi Cazorla
Cazorla reflects on 600+ day injury nightmare
Champions League glory is a priority - Sergio Aguero
Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe
Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended
Alvaro Recoba (left) and Luis Suarez
Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez
Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League
Erling Haaland
Haaland gets 'goosebumps' playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall
Jose Mourinho
Premier League Flashback: Jose Mourinho's Memorable Moments