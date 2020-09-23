Football Videos

Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea

"It is people who are successful and winners that are remembered," says the Brazilian centre-back.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 September, 2020 12:58 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 September, 2020 12:58 IST
Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea
100
Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern routs Schalke, Dortmund outclasses Gladbach
Gareth Bale
Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts
Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo
 More Videos
Gareth Bale one of the world's best - Lampard
Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues
Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal
Ligue 1: Saint Etienne goes top after win at Marseille
Ligue 1: PSG claims first win thanks to stoppage-time goal
Thomas Tuchel: I've not discussed racism allegations in depth with Neymar
Thomas Tuchel
PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner