Football Videos Unfortunately for Zidane Mbappe is PSG's player: Tuchel Thomas Tuchel understands Zinedine Zidane's interest in Kylian Mbappe but reiterates that the young Frenchman is a PSG player as they prepare to face Real Madrid on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 26 November, 2019 17:15 IST Unfortunately for Zidane Mbappe is PSG's player: Tuchel Team Sportstar 26 November, 2019 17:15 IST Unfortunately for Zidane Mbappe is PSG's player: Tuchel I'm in love with Mbappe: Zidane Jose Mourinho's career in numbers Jose Mourinho's best bits from last season More Videos Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad Finland fans celebrate historic Euro 2020 qualification Why Giroud is special for France Messi the hero in Argentina's win against Brazil Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal Lewandowski on same level as Messi and Ronaldo, says Werner We can't tempt Jamie Vardy back to England - Chilwell