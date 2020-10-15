Football Football Videos Football Videos Watch: Thomas Partey's first day at Arsenal Arsenal's new signing Thomas Partey took part in his first training session at the club and met his teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 13:56 IST Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on the transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 13:56 IST Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was the big signing on deadline day as Arsenal triggered his €50m release clause with Atletico Madrid to bring him on board.The 27-year old took part in his first training session on Wednesday with the Gunners as he met his teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Here is a behind-the-scenes of the midfielder's first day at his new club. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know