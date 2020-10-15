Football Videos

Watch: Thomas Partey's first day at Arsenal

Arsenal's new signing Thomas Partey took part in his first training session at the club and met his teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 October, 2020 13:56 IST

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on the transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 October, 2020 13:56 IST

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was the big signing on deadline day as Arsenal triggered his €50m release clause with Atletico Madrid to bring him on board.

The 27-year old took part in his first training session on Wednesday with the Gunners as he met his teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Here is a behind-the-scenes of the midfielder's first day at his new club.

 

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know
 Related