Zlatan at 39: Ibrahimovic's best goals for PSG

As Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 39, here is a compilation of his best goals for PSG.

03 October, 2020 14:44 IST

Zlatan Ibrahomovic played for PSG from 2012 to 2016 and has scored more than 150 goals for the French side.   -  Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has penchant for the spectacular, either it be scoring from outside the box or just a mere pass to find his teammate. On the occasion of the Swedish striker's 39th birthday, we present to a compilation of his best goals for former club Paris-Saint Germain.

 

