Zlatan at 39: Ibrahimovic's best goals for PSG

As Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 39, here is a compilation of his best goals for PSG.

03 October, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahomovic played for PSG from 2012 to 2016 and has scored more than 150 goals for the French side.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has penchant for the spectacular, either it be scoring from outside the box or just a mere pass to find his teammate. On the occasion of the Swedish striker's 39th birthday, we present to a compilation of his best goals for former club Paris-Saint Germain.