AFC Asian Cup: Qatar marks 100 days countdown to continental event

There are just 100 days to go until Qatar hosts the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The moment was marked during a special celebration in Doha, Qatar attended by the AFC General Secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John, Mansoor Al Ansari, LOC Managing Director, Jassim Al Jassim, LOC CEO, Hani Ballan, LOC Board Member as well as other members of the LOC senior management team.

The ceremony also saw the unveiling of the tournament slogan: “Hayya Asia.” As a widely understood phrase that means, “Let’s go Asia,” in Arabic, the slogan reflects the vitality and unifying nature of the tournament.

Nine stadiums will stage 51 matches between January 12 and February 10, 2024, as Qatar gets ready to host the tournament for a record third time, having successfully organized it twice before, in 1988 and 2011.

“We are ready once again to host some of the world’s best players as the top 24 teams from Asia will make their way to Qatar to compete in the continent’s most prestigious football competition,” said Sheikh Hamad, chairman of the Local Organising Committee.

“Our world class stadiums, incredible infrastructure and vibrant cultural experiences will deliver an experience that will last a lifetime.”

“We have always believed in the power of football to bring together people from all over the world, to bridge gaps and to promote cultural exchange. Hosting a tournament, the size of the Asian Cup, is about much more than football. It’s about inviting the world to learn more about each other, to promote unity and understanding, and that’s what we hope to achieve,” added Sheikh Hamad.

The tournament will see teams like Tajikistan make its first appearance at the Asian Cup, and others like Hong Kong, China making a return after an absence of 68 years.

Continental giants like Australia, Japan and South Korea will look to build on its success from the FIFA World Cup 2022 as all three sides made its way out of the group stage. Regionally, former champions Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran will surely draw large crowds as they vie to lift the title once again.