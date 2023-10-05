MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup: Qatar marks 100 days countdown to continental event

Nine stadiums will stage 51 matches between January 12 and February 10, 2024, as Qatar gets ready to host the tournament for a record third time, having successfully organized it twice before, in 1988 and 2011.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 12:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dignitaries from the AFC and the LOC at an event marking the 100 day countdown to the AFC Asian Cup.
Dignitaries from the AFC and the LOC at an event marking the 100 day countdown to the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Dignitaries from the AFC and the LOC at an event marking the 100 day countdown to the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There are just 100 days to go until Qatar hosts the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The moment was marked during a special celebration in Doha, Qatar attended by the AFC General Secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John, Mansoor Al Ansari, LOC Managing Director, Jassim Al Jassim, LOC CEO, Hani Ballan, LOC Board Member as well as other members of the LOC senior management team.

The ceremony also saw the unveiling of the tournament slogan: “Hayya Asia.” As a widely understood phrase that means, “Let’s go Asia,” in Arabic, the slogan reflects the vitality and unifying nature of the tournament.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023: Record 74 officials named, historic debut for women officials beckons

Nine stadiums will stage 51 matches between January 12 and February 10, 2024, as Qatar gets ready to host the tournament for a record third time, having successfully organized it twice before, in 1988 and 2011.

“We are ready once again to host some of the world’s best players as the top 24 teams from Asia will make their way to Qatar to compete in the continent’s most prestigious football competition,” said Sheikh Hamad, chairman of the Local Organising Committee.

“Our world class stadiums, incredible infrastructure and vibrant cultural experiences will deliver an experience that will last a lifetime.”

“We have always believed in the power of football to bring together people from all over the world, to bridge gaps and to promote cultural exchange. Hosting a tournament, the size of the Asian Cup, is about much more than football. It’s about inviting the world to learn more about each other, to promote unity and understanding, and that’s what we hope to achieve,” added Sheikh Hamad.

The tournament will see teams like Tajikistan make its first appearance at the Asian Cup, and others like Hong Kong, China making a return after an absence of 68 years.

Continental giants like Australia, Japan and South Korea will look to build on its success from the FIFA World Cup 2022 as all three sides made its way out of the group stage. Regionally, former champions Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran will surely draw large crowds as they vie to lift the title once again.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup /

Qatar /

FIFA World Cup 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder win 11-10, 11-10 to clinch gold; Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Qatar marks 100 days countdown to continental event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder pair wins gold in squash mixed doubles event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5 - LIVE - India 4th with 20 gold, 83 medals; Pallikal-Harinderpal in squash, women’s team in compound archery win gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Qatar marks 100 days countdown to continental event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City’s Guardiola predicts big things for Lewis after Leipzig win
    Reuters
  3. Messi-less Inter Miami’s playoff hopes fade after 4-1 Chicago rout
    AFP
  4. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder win 11-10, 11-10 to clinch gold; Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Qatar marks 100 days countdown to continental event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder pair wins gold in squash mixed doubles event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5 - LIVE - India 4th with 20 gold, 83 medals; Pallikal-Harinderpal in squash, women’s team in compound archery win gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment