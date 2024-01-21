MagazineBuy Print

Asian Cup 2023: Thailand moves closer to knockout stage with scoreless draw against Oman

Thailand moved closer to securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after drawing 0-0 with Oman on Sunday.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 23:23 IST , DOHA, Qatar - 1 MIN READ

AP
Weerathep Pomphun and Pathompon Charoenrattanapirom of Thailand during the AFC Asian Cup Group F match between Oman and Thailand.
Weerathep Pomphun and Pathompon Charoenrattanapirom of Thailand during the AFC Asian Cup Group F match between Oman and Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Weerathep Pomphun and Pathompon Charoenrattanapirom of Thailand during the AFC Asian Cup Group F match between Oman and Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thailand moved closer to securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after drawing 0-0 with Oman on Sunday.

The result puts Thailand top of Group F with four points from two games, though Saudi Arabia can take first place with a victory against Kyrgyzstan later Sunday.

There was little attacking action of note at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha with a close-range header from Elias Dolah of Thailand in the 15th minute almost crossing the line before it was cleared.

Oman, which lost its opening game against Saudi Arabia, struggled to break through the committed Thailand defense. Issam Al-Sabhi came closest with a shot that was saved late in the game.

“We are so happy to get one point and everybody worked hard for each other,” Thailand defender Pansa Hemviboom said. “We communicated well as a team to get this result.”

Oman, with just a point from its opening two games, needs a win in its final group match against Kyrgyzstan to keep alive its hopes of a place in the knockout stage.

The top two teams from each of the six groups advance, along with the four best runners-up.

