Bayern suffers shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind

Bayern Munich slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday courtesy of a Mitchell Weiser goal to stay seven points adrift of leader Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

It was Werder’s first victory in Munich since 2008 and Bayern’s second league loss of the campaign.

Bayern has now failed to score in a home league game for the first time since February 2020, ending a run of 65 consecutive home games with at least one goal.

The result leaves Bayern on 41 points in second place with a game in hand. Leverkusen is on 48 following its last-gasp 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.VfB Stuttgart is in third place on 34.

READ | Kalinga Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala, Punjab FC end with drab 0-0 draw

The hosts, who face Union Berlin in its postponed league game on Wednesday, looked far from fresh following a short training camp in Portugal earlier this week.

It had possession but struggled throughout to break down a disciplined Werder backline.

The visitors also put the ball in the net with a quick 25th-minute break only for Justin Njinmah’s effort to be disallowed for a foul at the start of the move.

Former Bayern player Weiser did it better in the 59th minute, charging into the box, then pulling back to shake off his marker and fire an unstoppable shot past keeper Manuel Neuer.

The host then poured forward but had no clear plan with top scorer Harry Kane missing the target with a close range header in the 72nd.

Werder keeper Michael Zetterer then palmed a Leroy Sane shot wide in the 79th before tipping the ball away from Kane’s head a little later as the visitors held on to their big league win.

Bayern substitutes Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting and Mathys Tel also had their share of chances but Zetterer stood firm as the visitors held on to secure the win.