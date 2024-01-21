MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern suffers shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind

Bayern Munich slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday courtesy of a Mitchell Weiser goal to stay seven points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 22:40 IST , MUNICH, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern players look dejected after full time of the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena stadium.
Bayern players look dejected after full time of the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern players look dejected after full time of the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday courtesy of a Mitchell Weiser goal to stay seven points adrift of leader Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

It was Werder’s first victory in Munich since 2008 and Bayern’s second league loss of the campaign.

Bayern has now failed to score in a home league game for the first time since February 2020, ending a run of 65 consecutive home games with at least one goal.

The result leaves Bayern on 41 points in second place with a game in hand. Leverkusen is on 48 following its last-gasp 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.VfB Stuttgart is in third place on 34.

READ | Kalinga Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala, Punjab FC end with drab 0-0 draw

The hosts, who face Union Berlin in its postponed league game on Wednesday, looked far from fresh following a short training camp in Portugal earlier this week.

It had possession but struggled throughout to break down a disciplined Werder backline.

The visitors also put the ball in the net with a quick 25th-minute break only for Justin Njinmah’s effort to be disallowed for a foul at the start of the move.

Former Bayern player Weiser did it better in the 59th minute, charging into the box, then pulling back to shake off his marker and fire an unstoppable shot past keeper Manuel Neuer.

The host then poured forward but had no clear plan with top scorer Harry Kane missing the target with a close range header in the 72nd.

Werder keeper Michael Zetterer then palmed a Leroy Sane shot wide in the 79th before tipping the ball away from Kane’s head a little later as the visitors held on to their big league win. 

Bayern substitutes Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting and Mathys Tel also had their share of chances but Zetterer stood firm as the visitors held on to secure the win. 

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Werder Bremen /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern suffers shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind
    Reuters
  2. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mumbai City FC edges Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: There’s belief in the group after important win, says TN skipper Sai Kishore
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Australian Open 2024: Dominant Djokovic sweeps into quarters
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Rublev wears down De Minaur to reach quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern suffers shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga: Leverkusen score last-gasp goal to snatch 3-2 comeback win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga match between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed due to weather
    Reuters
  4. Sancho in ‘outstanding’ shape despite lay-off, says Dortmund’s Terzic
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga: Palacios last-gasp goal keeps Leverkusen clear at the top
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern suffers shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind
    Reuters
  2. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mumbai City FC edges Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: There’s belief in the group after important win, says TN skipper Sai Kishore
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Australian Open 2024: Dominant Djokovic sweeps into quarters
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Rublev wears down De Minaur to reach quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment