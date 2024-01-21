Kalinga Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala, Punjab FC end with drab 0-0 draw

Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC ended their Kalinga Super Cup campaigns with a goalless draw in a Group C match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

While Punjab FC finished third on the Group C table with two points, Gokulam Kerala remained last in the four-team group with only one point.

Punjab FC enjoyed a majority of the possession but failed to break the deadlock. A window of opportunity opened up for the Indian Super League side when Gokulam’s Basit Ahmed Bhat was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Both of the teams had a chance each in injury time. Punjab FC’s Madih Talal put his shot wide before Noufal PN’s attempt from outside the box was saved moments later.