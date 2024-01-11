AFC Asian Cup 2023: How much prize money will the winners and the teams earn from the cup?

The latest edition of the AFC Asian Cup, Asia’s biggest continental tournament, is set to kick off in Qatar on January 12, 2024.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will see 24 teams compete for the coveted crown, with Qatar looking to defend the title at home. The final will be held on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium.

The tournament will be held in Qatar for the first time since 2011 after China pulled out as host in accordance with its Zero-Covid policy following the pandemic.

How much prize money do the winners of the AFC Asian Cup winners receive?

The total prize money for the Asian Cup 2023 in US$14,800,000 (123 crore rupees). The previous edition in 2019 also had the same overall prize money.

The winners will receive US$5 million (41 crore rupees) while the runner-up will receive US$3 million (24 crore rupees).

Each of the losing semifinalist will receive US$1 million (8.3 crore rupees) and each participating nation is entitled to US$200,000 (1.66 crore rupees).