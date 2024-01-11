MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: How much prize money will the winners and the teams earn from the cup?

The winners, runners-up, losing semifinalists and all other participating nations will receive a share from the overall prize pool of US$14.8 million.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 07:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Players of Qatar celebrate their victory as Hasan Al Haydos lifts the trophy after the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Players of Qatar celebrate their victory as Hasan Al Haydos lifts the trophy after the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Players of Qatar celebrate their victory as Hasan Al Haydos lifts the trophy after the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The latest edition of the AFC Asian Cup, Asia’s biggest continental tournament, is set to kick off in Qatar on January 12, 2024.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will see 24 teams compete for the coveted crown, with Qatar looking to defend the title at home. The final will be held on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium.

RELATED: Asian Cup 2023 schedule: PDF download, full list of matches, kick-off time, venue, live streaming info

The tournament will be held in Qatar for the first time since 2011 after China pulled out as host in accordance with its Zero-Covid policy following the pandemic.

How much prize money do the winners of the AFC Asian Cup winners receive?

The total prize money for the Asian Cup 2023 in US$14,800,000 (123 crore rupees). The previous edition in 2019 also had the same overall prize money.

The winners will receive US$5 million (41 crore rupees) while the runner-up will receive US$3 million (24 crore rupees).

Each of the losing semifinalist will receive US$1 million (8.3 crore rupees) and each participating nation is entitled to US$200,000 (1.66 crore rupees).

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Prize Money (in INR)
Winner - 41 crores
Runner-up - 24 crores
Losing semifinalist - 8.3 crores
Participating nations - 1.66 crores

