AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers Round 2 draw LIVE updates: Draw starts; Who will India be grouped with?

Follow live updates of the AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw from Kuala Lumpur.

Updated : Jul 27, 2023 13:35 IST

Team Sportstar
India, 99th in the official FIFA rankings, will be in Pot 2 of the qualifiers.
India, 99th in the official FIFA rankings, will be in Pot 2 of the qualifiers.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw from the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.
  • July 27, 2023 13:07
    Segregation of teams by pots

    Pot 1: Japan (20), Iran (22), Australia (27), South Korea (28), Saudi Arabia (54), Qatar (59), Iraq (70), United Arab Emirates (72), Oman (73)


    Pot 2: Uzbekistan (74), China (80), Jordan (82), Bahrain (86), Syria (94), Vietnam (95), Palestine (96), Kyrgyzstan (97), India (99)


    Pot 3: Lebanon (100), Tajikistan (110), Thailand (113), North Korea (115), Philippines (135), Malaysia (136), Kuwait (137), Turkmenistan (138), Hong Kong (149)


    Pot 4: Indonesia (150), Chinese Taipei (153), Maldives (155), Yemen (156), Afghanistan (157), Singapore (158), Myanmar (160), Nepal (175), Cambodia (176), Macau (182), Mongolia (183), Bhutan (185), Laos (187), Bangladesh (189), Brunei (190), Timor-leste (192), Pakistan (201), Gaum (203)

  • July 27, 2023 12:38
    PREVIEW

    The draw for the first and second rounds of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (USA, Mexico, Canada) and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup (Saudi Arabia) will be held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.


    The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be an expanded 48-team affair hence forty-five AFC-affiliated nations will have the chance to qualify for the tournament. The qualification process will be played over five rounds while the first two will also double up as the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.


    The 45 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) teams will be segregated into four pots and will be drawn into nine groups of four teams each. The 18 teams from pot 4 will compete in the first-round qualifiers in October, where they will face off in a two-legged tie to qualify for the second round.


    How many teams from AFC can qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?


    The 2026 edition will see the number of AFC qualification slots go up to 8 and 1 inter-confederation playoff spot.


    Which pot is India placed in?


    India is the 18th highest-ranked team in Asia, which confirms the Blue Tigers a place in pot 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

    Being in pot 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers means that India will be the lowest-ranked team in the pot and will avoid the Asian teams ranked between 10 and 17 in the World Cup qualifiers.

    India could, however, draw one of the top eight teams in Pot 1 and will find itself in a group with two other teams ranked lower than India from pots 3 and 4.


    What time is the AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw in IST?


    The draw for the first and second rounds of AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place in AFC House on July 27 in Malaysia from 1.30 PM IST (4 PM MYT) onwards.


    Where to watch AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw?

    The draw for AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers can be streamed live on AFC Asian Cup’s Youtube channel on July 27.

