AFCON 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast, with the tournament starting on January 14 and ending on February 12.
It is the 34th edition of the biennial African association football tournament organised by Confederation of African Football.
Senegal will begin the tournament as defending champion.
Following is the schedule of AFCON 2023, with the final scheduled on February 12 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off time (Local time)
|Kick-off time (IST)
|Venue
|January 14
|Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau
|8 PM (January 13)
|1:30 AM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|January 14
|Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea
|2 PM
|7:30 PM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|January 14
|Egypt vs Mozambique
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 15
|Ghana vs Cape Verde
|8 PM (January 14)
|1:30 AM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 15
|Senegal vs Gambia
|2 PM
|7:30 PM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|January 15
|Cameroon vs Guinea
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|January 16
|Algeria vs Angola
|8 PM (January 15)
|1:30 AM
|Stade de la Paix
|January 16
|Burkina Faso vs Mauritania
|2 PM
|7:30 PM
|Stade de la Paix
|January 16
|Tunisia vs Namibia
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
|January 17
|Mali vs South Africa
|8 PM (January 16)
|1:30 AM
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
|January 17
|Morocco vs Tanzania
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|January 18
|DR Congo vs Zambia
|8 PM (January 17)
|1:30 AM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|January 18
|Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau
|2 PM
|7:30 PM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|January 18
|Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|January 19
|Egypt vs Ghana
|8 PM (January 18)
|1:30 AM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 19
|Cape Verde vs Mozambique
|2 PM
|7:30 PM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 19
|Senegal vs Cameroon
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|January 20
|Guinea vs Gambia
|8 PM (January 19)
|1:30 AM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|January 20
|Algeria vs Burkina Faso
|2 PM
|7:30 PM
|Stade de la Paix
|January 20
|Mauritania vs Angola
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Stade de la Paix
|January 21
|Tunisia vs Mali
|8 PM (January 20)
|1:30 AM
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
|January 21
|Morocco vs DR Congo
|2 PM
|7:30 PM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|January 21
|Zambia vs Tanzania
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|January 22
|South Africa vs Namibia
|8 PM (January 21)
|1:30 AM
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
|January 22
|Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 22
|Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|January 23
|Mozambique vs Ghana
|8 PM (January 22)
|1:30 AM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|January 23
|Cape Verde vs Egypt
|8 PM (January 22)
|1:30 AM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 23
|Gambia vs Cameroon
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Stade de la Paix
|January 23
|Guinea vs Senegal
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|January 24
|Mauritania vs Algeria
|8 PM (January 23)
|1:30 AM
|Stade de la Paix
|January 24
|Angola vs Burkina Faso
|8 PM (January 23)
|1:30 AM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|January 24
|Namibia vs Mali
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|January 24
|South Africa vs Tunisia
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
|January 25
|Zambia vs Morocco
|8 PM (January 24)
|1:30 AM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|January 25
|Tanzania vs DR Congo
|8 PM (January 24)
|1:30 AM
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
|ROUND OF 16
|January 27
|Match 1 - Winner Group D vs 3rd place B/E/F
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Stade de la Paix
|January 28
|Match 2 - Runner up Group A vs Runner up Group C
|8 PM (January 27)
|1:30 AM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 28
|Match 3 - Winner Group A vs 3rd place C/D/E
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|January 29
|Match 4 - Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F
|8 PM (January 28)
|1:30 AM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|January 29
|Match 5 - Winner Group B vs 3rd place A/C/D
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|January 30
|Match 6 - Winner Group C vs 3rd place A/B/F
|8 PM (January 29)
|1:30 AM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|January 30
|Match 7 - Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
|January 31
|Match 8 - Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E
|8 PM (January 30)
|1:30 AM
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
|QUARTER-FINAL
|February 2
|Winner Match 4 vs Winner Match 3
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|February 3
|Winner Match 2 vs Winner Match 2
|8 PM (February 2)
|1:30 AM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|February 3
|Winner Match 7 vs Winner Match 6
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Stade de la Paix
|February 4
|Winner Match 5 vs Winner Match 8
|8 PM (February 3)
|1:30 AM
|Charles Konan Banny Stadium
|SEMI-FINAL
|February 7
|Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner Quarterfinal 4
|5 PM
|10:30 PM
|Stade de la Paix
|February 8
|Winner Quarterfinal 3 vs Winner Quarterfinal 2
|8 PM (February 7)
|1:30 AM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
|THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF
|February 11
|Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2
|8 PM (February 10)
|1:30 AM
|Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
|FINAL
|February 12
|Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2
|8 PM (February 11)
|1:30 AM
|Alassane Ouattara Stadium
