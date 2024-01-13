AFCON 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast, with the tournament starting on January 14 and ending on February 12.

It is the 34th edition of the biennial African association football tournament organised by Confederation of African Football.

Senegal will begin the tournament as defending champion.

Following is the schedule of AFCON 2023, with the final scheduled on February 12 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.