MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings

The 2023 AFCON will begin on January 14 and end on February 12, with the final scheduled to take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 20:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) is pictured on the stage during the CAN 2024 official draw at Parc des Expositions in Abidjan, southeastern Ivory Coast, on October 12, 2023.
The trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) is pictured on the stage during the CAN 2024 official draw at Parc des Expositions in Abidjan, southeastern Ivory Coast, on October 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) is pictured on the stage during the CAN 2024 official draw at Parc des Expositions in Abidjan, southeastern Ivory Coast, on October 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast, with the tournament starting on January 14 and ending on February 12.

It is the 34th edition of the biennial African association football tournament organised by Confederation of African Football.

Senegal will begin the tournament as defending champion.

Following is the schedule of AFCON 2023, with the final scheduled on February 12 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Date Match Kick-off time (Local time) Kick-off time (IST) Venue
January 14 Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau 8 PM (January 13) 1:30 AM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
January 14 Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea 2 PM 7:30 PM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
January 14 Egypt vs Mozambique 5 PM 10:30 PM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 15 Ghana vs Cape Verde 8 PM (January 14) 1:30 AM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 15 Senegal vs Gambia 2 PM 7:30 PM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
January 15 Cameroon vs Guinea 5 PM 10:30 PM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
January 16 Algeria vs Angola 8 PM (January 15) 1:30 AM Stade de la Paix
January 16 Burkina Faso vs Mauritania 2 PM 7:30 PM Stade de la Paix
January 16 Tunisia vs Namibia 5 PM 10:30 PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
January 17 Mali vs South Africa 8 PM (January 16) 1:30 AM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
January 17 Morocco vs Tanzania 5 PM 10:30 PM Laurent Pokou Stadium
January 18 DR Congo vs Zambia 8 PM (January 17) 1:30 AM Laurent Pokou Stadium
January 18 Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau 2 PM 7:30 PM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
January 18 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria 5 PM 10:30 PM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
January 19 Egypt vs Ghana 8 PM (January 18) 1:30 AM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 19 Cape Verde vs Mozambique 2 PM 7:30 PM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 19 Senegal vs Cameroon 5 PM 10:30 PM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
January 20 Guinea vs Gambia 8 PM (January 19) 1:30 AM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
January 20 Algeria vs Burkina Faso 2 PM 7:30 PM Stade de la Paix
January 20 Mauritania vs Angola 5 PM 10:30 PM Stade de la Paix
January 21 Tunisia vs Mali 8 PM (January 20) 1:30 AM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
January 21 Morocco vs DR Congo 2 PM 7:30 PM Laurent Pokou Stadium
January 21 Zambia vs Tanzania 5 PM 10:30 PM Laurent Pokou Stadium
January 22 South Africa vs Namibia 8 PM (January 21) 1:30 AM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
January 22 Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria 5 PM 10:30 PM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 22 Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 5 PM 10:30 PM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
January 23 Mozambique vs Ghana 8 PM (January 22) 1:30 AM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
January 23 Cape Verde vs Egypt 8 PM (January 22) 1:30 AM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 23 Gambia vs Cameroon 5 PM 10:30 PM Stade de la Paix
January 23 Guinea vs Senegal 5 PM 10:30 PM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
January 24 Mauritania vs Algeria 8 PM (January 23) 1:30 AM Stade de la Paix
January 24 Angola vs Burkina Faso 8 PM (January 23) 1:30 AM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
January 24 Namibia vs Mali 5 PM 10:30 PM Laurent Pokou Stadium
January 24 South Africa vs Tunisia 5 PM 10:30 PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
January 25 Zambia vs Morocco 8 PM (January 24) 1:30 AM Laurent Pokou Stadium
January 25 Tanzania vs DR Congo 8 PM (January 24) 1:30 AM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
ROUND OF 16
January 27 Match 1 - Winner Group D vs 3rd place B/E/F 5 PM 10:30 PM Stade de la Paix
January 28 Match 2 - Runner up Group A vs Runner up Group C 8 PM (January 27) 1:30 AM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 28 Match 3 - Winner Group A vs 3rd place C/D/E 5 PM 10:30 PM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
January 29 Match 4 - Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F 8 PM (January 28) 1:30 AM Laurent Pokou Stadium
January 29 Match 5 - Winner Group B vs 3rd place A/C/D 5 PM 10:30 PM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
January 30 Match 6 - Winner Group C vs 3rd place A/B/F 8 PM (January 29) 1:30 AM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
January 30 Match 7 - Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D 5 PM 10:30 PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
January 31 Match 8 - Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E 8 PM (January 30) 1:30 AM Laurent Pokou Stadium
QUARTER-FINAL
February 2 Winner Match 4 vs Winner Match 3 5 PM 10:30 PM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
February 3 Winner Match 2 vs Winner Match 2 8 PM (February 2) 1:30 AM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
February 3 Winner Match 7 vs Winner Match 6 5 PM 10:30 PM Stade de la Paix
February 4 Winner Match 5 vs Winner Match 8 8 PM (February 3) 1:30 AM Charles Konan Banny Stadium
SEMI-FINAL
February 7 Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner Quarterfinal 4 5 PM 10:30 PM Stade de la Paix
February 8 Winner Quarterfinal 3 vs Winner Quarterfinal 2 8 PM (February 7) 1:30 AM Alassane Ouattara Stadium
THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF
February 11 Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2 8 PM (February 10) 1:30 AM Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
FINAL
February 12 Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2 8 PM (February 11) 1:30 AM Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score: Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Puneri Paltan; UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors later; Pro Kabaddi League 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cameroon captain to stay on at Cup of Nations after ‘minor injury’
    Reuters
  4. FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Semifinal seat on the line as Germany takes on Japan
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian grinds on after putting behind ‘reported action’ drama and IPL snub
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cameroon captain to stay on at Cup of Nations after ‘minor injury’
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Irvine, Bos goals give Australia win over India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score: Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Puneri Paltan; UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors later; Pro Kabaddi League 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cameroon captain to stay on at Cup of Nations after ‘minor injury’
    Reuters
  4. FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Semifinal seat on the line as Germany takes on Japan
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian grinds on after putting behind ‘reported action’ drama and IPL snub
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment