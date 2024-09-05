AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Libya held to draw by Rwanda on return to home stadium; Sudan beats Niger

Libya played its first international match in its capital for more than a decade on Wednesday but was held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Rwanda at the start of the group phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Fullback Sobi Al Dawi put the home side ahead in the first half as Libya returned to the refurbished stadium in Tripoli for the first time since August 2013.

But hopes of a celebratory return, and three points in Group D, were spoilt by Innocent Nshuti’s equaliser in the 51st minute.

The 45,000-capacity venue, once a stronghold for Libya, was less than half full and supporters chanted angrily in reaction to the draw at the final whistle.

There were four matches on the opening day of the group phase qualifiers but only Sudan emerged winner.

Winger Abo Eisa, who played for several clubs in Leagues One and Two in England before a recent move to Thailand, netted the only goal for the Sudanese in a 1-0 victory over Niger in Group F.

The match was played in Juba in neighbouring South Sudan because of the civil war in Sudan.

The Comoros Islands are part of 18 African countries that cannot host international matches at home until they upgrade their stadia. They took on Gambia in El Jadida, Morocco instead and went ahead when Youssouf Mchangama scored from a 37th-minute free kick.

But on the stroke of halftime, Gambia’s Musa Barrow replied with an even better set piece, expertly bending it wide of the wall and the goalkeeper to earn a draw in the Group A match.

In Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania was held to a goalless draw by Ethiopia in Group H’s opening match.

It took two years to renovate Tripoli’s stadium which had been damaged and was run down in the wake of the civil strife in the country, which followed the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

For almost eight years, Libya was banned from hosting international matches because of the civil conflict. But from 2021 it has been able to play in its second city, Benghazi.

The Tripoli stadium has dropped its former name of June 11 Stadium, which was the date the U.S. military left the base they used in Libya in 1970, some six months after Gaddafi came to power.

The venue was used to host the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations final, where Libya lost on penalties to Ghana.

The qualifiers for the 2025 finals, to be held in Morocco, continue on Thursday with seven more matches, including home ties for former African champions Algeria, Ghana and Tunisia.