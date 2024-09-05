MagazineBuy Print

Serie A Transfer: Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels joins AS Roma

Hummels, a 2014 World Cup winner, won two league titles and two German Cups during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 08:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Hummels will wear the number 15 shirt for AS Roma and will be the seventh German player to play for the club. 
Hummels will wear the number 15 shirt for AS Roma and will be the seventh German player to play for the club.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Hummels will wear the number 15 shirt for AS Roma and will be the seventh German player to play for the club.  | Photo Credit: AP

Former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has joined AS Roma, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The Germany international was without a club after his contract with Dortmund ended in July. Details of the transfer were not revealed but Italian media reported the 35-year-old has signed a season-long deal for 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million).

Hummels, a 2014 World Cup winner, won two league titles and two German Cups at Dortmund.

He will wear the number 15 shirt for Roma and will be the seventh German player to play for the club. 

