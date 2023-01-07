All India Football Federation (AIFF) fixed eyes on 2047 as a landmark year as it aims to bring India “in top four of Asia”.
While presenting the strategic roadmap of Indian football on Saturday in Delhi, Shaji Prabhakaran, the general secretary of AIFF, said, “25 years down the line Indian football will be in an ‘incredible state.”
“We as a team came to the conclusion that 2047 is a momentous year for India and football should not lack behind because other areas are going very fast in India. 25 years down the line, we will see an incredible state of football in India,” he said while addressing the media.
Six cycles of development
While elaborating on the idea, he said, “2047 will be divided into six cycles of development. The new management committee from 2022-26 will check Indian football’s progress then and move ahead accordingly. “
Talking about the targets of the incumbent AIFF regime, Prabhakaran said, “We want to be top four in Asia, one of the top six leagues in Asia, and one iconic footballer each from men’s and women’s football.”
“We have to have a national football philosophy and have a coach that fits into our philosophy and that will be data-driven,” he emphasised.
Structural change and infrastructure boost
Prabhakaran also promised to overhaul the Indian football structure to bring change in every aspect of the game. “From governance and administration, football development to business and marketing division, we will have changes in every aspect,” he said.
“We want to work with the 26 football associations hand-in-hand in their capacity so that they are there to help to contribute to the change,” he added.
As part of the development initiatives, he said, AIFF will work with the government to build two FIFA standard stadiums and one smart stadium by 2026. Apart from this, 50 pitches will be built across all districts in the country.
Equality: Women on par with men
Talking about the progress of women’s football in the country, he assured minimum wage for female players and said both male and female players will be treated equally.
“Women will be treated at par with men’s football, given equal opportunity and status. We will bring a safeguarding department within the federation so that they feel safe,” said Prabhakaran.