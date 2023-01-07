All India Football Federation (AIFF) fixed eyes on 2047 as a landmark year as it aims to bring India “in top four of Asia”.

While presenting the strategic roadmap of Indian football on Saturday in Delhi, Shaji Prabhakaran, the general secretary of AIFF, said, “25 years down the line Indian football will be in an ‘incredible state.”

“We as a team came to the conclusion that 2047 is a momentous year for India and football should not lack behind because other areas are going very fast in India. 25 years down the line, we will see an incredible state of football in India,” he said while addressing the media.

Six cycles of development

While elaborating on the idea, he said, “2047 will be divided into six cycles of development. The new management committee from 2022-26 will check Indian football’s progress then and move ahead accordingly. “

Talking about the targets of the incumbent AIFF regime, Prabhakaran said, “We want to be top four in Asia, one of the top six leagues in Asia, and one iconic footballer each from men’s and women’s football.”

“We have to have a national football philosophy and have a coach that fits into our philosophy and that will be data-driven,” he emphasised.

Structural change and infrastructure boost

Prabhakaran also promised to overhaul the Indian football structure to bring change in every aspect of the game. “From governance and administration, football development to business and marketing division, we will have changes in every aspect,” he said.

Key takeaways * Every state will have its own centre of excellence. At least 50 professional clubs will have their own training ground. * Right now we have 4,500 clubs in our competitive structure. By 2047, we would like to see that figure go up to 20,000. * We will see 100 clubs in our professional structure and a minimum of 20 stand-alone women’s clubs. * At least one of the clubs should be a champion in an Asian competition by 2037. * By 2026, we would like to see 35 lakh children in our grassroots project and 20 million children through school development programs. We would like to have 1 million registered children footballers by 2026. * We would like to start courses for refereeing in India. * AIFF will sign 50 professional referees and we will announce their names on 10th January at the Football House. This will be the first step (in improving refereeing) since we took over the office.

“We want to work with the 26 football associations hand-in-hand in their capacity so that they are there to help to contribute to the change,” he added.

Also Read | Santosh Trophy revamp, Indian-only 2nd Div League will broaden elite talent pool: AIFF

As part of the development initiatives, he said, AIFF will work with the government to build two FIFA standard stadiums and one smart stadium by 2026. Apart from this, 50 pitches will be built across all districts in the country.

Equality: Women on par with men

Talking about the progress of women’s football in the country, he assured minimum wage for female players and said both male and female players will be treated equally.

“Women will be treated at par with men’s football, given equal opportunity and status. We will bring a safeguarding department within the federation so that they feel safe,” said Prabhakaran.