Al Nassr vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Messi vs Ronaldo match today?

The much-awaited Al Nassr face off against Inter Miami, and the tantalising sub-plot of a Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo last dance, was soured on Wednesday when the Saudi side confirmed Ronaldo will not be fit for the contest.

The Portuguese star had injured his left calf in January, which had led to Al Nassr’s China tour getting shelved, and will not recover in time for the riveting contest.

The Riyadh Season Cup 2024 saw Inter Miami arrive in Saudi Arabia to play the two giants from the Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr and Al Hilal. The latter brandished a 4-3 reverse to Messi’s team in the first match of the tournament.

With the Al Nassr match, the MLS side will hope to regain its mojo and head to the Hong Kong leg of its pre-season tour on a winning note. The Tata Martino-led side has gone winless in its last 11 games across all competitions.

When will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on February 1, 2024.

Where will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly be played?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

When and where to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly?

The live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami friendly will be available on Apple TV only. The match will not be telecast in India.