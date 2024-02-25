Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play today?

Al Nassr will clash against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday.

Al Shabab did not win any of its first three home games this season, but after a 4-1 victory against Al Hazm in mid-September, Shabab has lost only once in six games at home, winning four and drawing one.

However, Al Shabab will have a challenge in its hands as it faces an Al Nassr side, which cruised to a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture back in August, which marked its fourth consecutive match without a win against Nassr. (W0 D1 L3).

Al Nassr will aim to close the gap with league leader Al Hilal, which maintained its seven-point advantage at the top of the league standings with both sides securing wins last weekend.

Predicted XI

Al Shabab possible starting lineup: Al Absi(GK); Sharari, Santos, Saiss; Bahbri, Cuellar, Rakitic, Al-Harbi; Vitinho, Carlos, Carrasco

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Abdullah(GK); Lajami, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Yahya, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo