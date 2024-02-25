Al Nassr will clash against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday.
Al Shabab did not win any of its first three home games this season, but after a 4-1 victory against Al Hazm in mid-September, Shabab has lost only once in six games at home, winning four and drawing one.
However, Al Shabab will have a challenge in its hands as it faces an Al Nassr side, which cruised to a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture back in August, which marked its fourth consecutive match without a win against Nassr. (W0 D1 L3).
Al Nassr will aim to close the gap with league leader Al Hilal, which maintained its seven-point advantage at the top of the league standings with both sides securing wins last weekend.
Predicted XI
Al Shabab possible starting lineup: Al Absi(GK); Sharari, Santos, Saiss; Bahbri, Cuellar, Rakitic, Al-Harbi; Vitinho, Carlos, Carrasco
Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Abdullah(GK); Lajami, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Yahya, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo
When and where will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
Where can you watch the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v FCG?
- Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play today?
- India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: IND 219/7, trails by 134 runs; Jurel, Kuldeep at crease
- India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: IND 219/7, trails by 134; Jurel, Kuldeep at crease after ENG spinners dominate
- WPL 2024: Asha’s five-wicket haul helps RCB defeat UP Warriorz in a thriller
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE