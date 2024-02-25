MagazineBuy Print

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play today?

Al Shabab lost 4-0 against Al Nassr in the reverse fixture, which marked their fourth consecutive match without a win against Al Nassr. (W0 D1 L3)

Published : Feb 25, 2024 07:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE -  Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team’s victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions Leauge Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha at Al Awwal Park on February 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 
FILE -  Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team’s victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions Leauge Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha at Al Awwal Park on February 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE -  Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team’s victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions Leauge Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha at Al Awwal Park on February 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Al Nassr will clash against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday.

Al Shabab did not win any of its first three home games this season, but after a 4-1 victory against Al Hazm in mid-September, Shabab has lost only once in six games at home, winning four and drawing one.

However, Al Shabab will have a challenge in its hands as it faces an Al Nassr side, which cruised to a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture back in August, which marked its fourth consecutive match without a win against Nassr. (W0 D1 L3).

Al Nassr will aim to close the gap with league leader Al Hilal, which maintained its seven-point advantage at the top of the league standings with both sides securing wins last weekend.

Predicted XI

Al Shabab possible starting lineup: Al Absi(GK); Sharari, Santos, Saiss; Bahbri, Cuellar, Rakitic, Al-Harbi; Vitinho, Carlos, Carrasco

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Abdullah(GK); Lajami, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Yahya, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

When and where will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST, Sunday, February 25 at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh
Where can you watch the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
The live telecast of the match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Liv.

