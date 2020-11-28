Angry Klopp 'congratulates' broadcaster over Milner injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stepped up his criticism of British sports broadcasters for their scheduling of his team's games, linking the injury of midfielder James Milner to the early kick-off time of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Klopp had already made his feelings known about the decision to have Liverpool play in the Saturday lunchtime slot after they had been in action in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Asked by BT Sport pitchside interviewer Des Kelly about whether Milner's injury, which led to him going off in the 74th minute, was a hamstring, Klopp said: Yeah. Congratulations."

When Kelly asked if the German was blaming him personally for the injury, Klopp said: "No, but you work for them. Hamstring, surprise, and they had injuries as well. But ask Chris Wilder how we can avoid that."

Sheffield United manager Wilder had been critical of Klopp and other managers of big clubs demanding five substitutes be allowed again in the league, and over other issues.

"He's a world-class manager and a world-class politician, who cares about Liverpool," Wilder had said. "Thats all he cares about."

Klopp said that the decision to put Liverpool on early Saturday duty put players at risk.

"After Wednesday, Saturday 12:30 is really, really dangerous for the players. You dont do that often," he said.

Kelly argued that Liverpool's officials had agreed with other Premier League clubs on the contract for broadcasting slots for games.

Klopp responded that the special situation with a compressed schedule this season required a different approach.