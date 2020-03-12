Football Football Heart rhythm problem halted Robinson's Milan move Antonee Robinson was set for a stunning move from Wigan to Milan until a medical showed the USA defender had a heart rhythm irregularity. John Skilbeck 12 March, 2020 19:14 IST USA defender Antonee Robinson looked set to leave to Milan when it made its move on deadline day in January. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 12 March, 2020 19:14 IST United States international Antonee Robinson revealed a dream move to Milan broke down because his medical revealed a heart problem.The left-back looked set to leave English second-tier side Wigan Athletic when Milan made its move on deadline day in January.However, the 22-year-old saw his hopes of a San Siro switch dashed when a health issue became apparent during routine checks.ALSO READ| Coronavirus impact on sports: McLaren pulls out of Australian GP; ISL final behind closed doors Robinson has not played in the six weeks since that transfer collapsed, and has now disclosed he will undergo a procedure in an effort to control his heart rhythm."During my medical for a potential transfer to Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm," Robinson said, in a statement released by Wigan."Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the transfer deadline."ALSO READ| Coronavirus: UEFA suspends Champions League and Europa League Robinson said he has "undergone a period of testing and treatment" and despite feeling "absolutely fine", he acknowledges the issue must be dealt with before he can return to playing matches.He added: "Following consultation with the club's medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm - a procedure called an ablation." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos