Conte adopts a siege mentality after Inter win

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte adopted a siege mentality after his side’s 3-0 win at Sassuolo on Saturday, saying his players needed to close ranks against the “negativity” swirling around the club.

In argumentative mood, Conte refuted the suggestion that Inter’s win -- against a team which was previously unbeaten in Serie A and started the weekend in second place -- was its best performance of the season and said nothing had changed since Wednesday’s defeat to Real Madrid.

“Congratulations to the players: it’s not easy at Inter in general,” said Conte. “Nothing is ever simple. Inter is a club where people can’t wait to hurl negativity at us.

“We must be hermetic and not let anything in from the outside, especially those who can’t wait to throw mud or worse at us.

“I’ve coached a lot of teams and to see this fury directed against us is puzzling, it becomes difficult for the players to give their best but they are doing well.”

Conte has made similar comments before and, as usual, did not say who or where the hostility was coming from.