Football Copa America Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE: Messi and Aguero lead Argentina against Paraguay Copa America Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE: Follow Sportstar's live coverage of the Group A Copa America match between Argentina and Paraguay being played at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 June, 2021 05:25 IST Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will play a key role in Argentina's fortunes when it takes on Paraguay in Tuesday's Copa America clash. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 June, 2021 05:25 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group A Copa America match between Argentina and Paraguay being played at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia.5:25am: Lionel Messi has won it all with Barcelona in a decorated career. Winning a title with Argentina remains one of his biggest ambitions. Can he take his side a step closer to that dream today? Messi eyes Copa America for "biggest dream" with Argentina 5:20am: Did you know? Argentina is currently unbeaten in 15 games since it lost in the semifinal of the last Copa America in 2019.5:15am: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has gone with quite a changed line up from the side that beat Uruguay 1-0 on Saturday. He makes six changes as the likes of Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria start in what is a much-win game for the Argentines. Lionel Messi's Argentina will look for its second win of Copa America 2021 when it takes on Paraguay in a Group A clash today. Here is how the two teams will line up:Argentina starting XI: Martinez; Molina Lucero, Romero, Tagliafico, Pezzella; Paredes, Rodriguez, Gomez, Messi, Aguero, Di Maria.Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Arzamendia, Alonso, Gomez, Espinola; Piris da Motta, A Cubas; Romero, Almiron, Romero Gamarra; Avalos Copa America 2021 schedule: Full list of fixtures, kickoff time in IST, venues, where to watch live matches WHERE TO WATCH COPA AMERICA 2021 LIVE IN INDIA?You can watch Copa America 2021 LIVE in India on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. You can also live streaming the Copa America 2021 in India on SonyLiv and JioTV.