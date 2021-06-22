Copa America Argentina vs Paraguay LIVE: Messi and Aguero lead Argentina against Paraguay

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group A Copa America match between Argentina and Paraguay being played at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia.

5:25am: Lionel Messi has won it all with Barcelona in a decorated career. Winning a title with Argentina remains one of his biggest ambitions. Can he take his side a step closer to that dream today? Messi eyes Copa America for "biggest dream" with Argentina

5:20am: Did you know? Argentina is currently unbeaten in 15 games since it lost in the semifinal of the last Copa America in 2019.

5:15am: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has gone with quite a changed line up from the side that beat Uruguay 1-0 on Saturday. He makes six changes as the likes of Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria start in what is a much-win game for the Argentines.

Lionel Messi's Argentina will look for its second win of Copa America 2021 when it takes on Paraguay in a Group A clash today. Here is how the two teams will line up:

Argentina starting XI: Martinez; Molina Lucero, Romero, Tagliafico, Pezzella; Paredes, Rodriguez, Gomez, Messi, Aguero, Di Maria.

Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Arzamendia, Alonso, Gomez, Espinola; Piris da Motta, A Cubas; Romero, Almiron, Romero Gamarra; Avalos

