Army, Telangana Govt reach out to ailing football great Bir Bahadur

Indian Army's MCEME Centre in Secunderabad, responding to a report published by this website about the plight of former Indian footballer Bir Bahadur, has donated Rs. 60,000 to his family members on Thursday.

Lt. Gen. T.S.A. Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME, presented the cheque at the Headquarters for the treatment of the footballer, who has slipped into coma. Bahadur, 75, represented India in international events and also the Services for about a decade and hails from the downtown locality of Bolarum here.

The Army officials also promised suitable rehabilitation once the ongoing lockdown is lifted. The former India international was on the EME Centre's payroll and played for its team in the local football league.

“This is a token gesture in appreciation of a truly outstanding footballer from the EME Centre and we wish this will help his family tide over the crisis,” a senior official informed.

Telangana Government's initiative

Meanwhile, Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao also responded to one of his follower, Anhishek Ranga's tweet (who tweeted a copy of ‘The Hindu’ report appealing to the Minister to do some justice to the footballer).

“I have asked my team to follow up on this issue,” was the Minister's reply to the tweet.

Former India captain Victor Amalraj, who was the one to bring to the fore the news about the footballer, confirmed that Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT (Telangana Government), got in touch with him and that the Government is on the job to help the footballer.

“In view of the current situation, though the Government will not be in a position to announce any financial assistance straight away, it is said all essential items like rice and other utilities will be provided immediately to the family, I have been asked to check with the family members what exactly they are looking for,” he explained.

“Definitely, thanks to Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, the footballer’s family will get the much needed relief,” he added.