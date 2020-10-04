Arsenal beats struggling Sheffield United 2-1, Fulham rooted to the bottom

Arsenal scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 Premier League home win over struggling Sheffield United, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet in the second half as The Gunners' misfiring attack finally found its rhythm.

The visitor frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka broke the deadlock by heading home following a snappy passing move in the 61st minute, and substitute Nicolas Pepe added a second three minutes later.

Irish striker David McGoldrick gave his side hope with a brilliant curling effort in the 84th minute, but the visitor couldn't conjure up an equaliser as Arsenal held on comfortably to win.

The victory lifts Arsenal to fourth place in the table on nine points, three behind leader Everton, while Sheffield United is 19th after four defeats in its opening four league games.

- Fulham rooted to the bottom after defeat at Wolves -

Pedro Neto's goal early in the second half earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving the visitor rooted to the bottom of the standings after its fourth successive league defeat.

In a tepid first half, Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola produced a superb double save to first deny Neto before getting up to smother the ball at the feet on Nelson Semedo, who was making his home debut for Wolves.

The host stepped it up after the break, and moments after Raul Jimenez had been denied by another fine save from Areola, Neto rifled his first of the season into the bottom corner in the 56th minute.

Fulham had a glorious chance to snatch an unlikely point in the 73rd minute, but substitute Aboubakar Kamara, with the goal at his mercy, fired straight at Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Neeskens Kebano also came close to levelling late on but, in truth, a point would have been undeserved after another toothless display from Scott Parker's side.

Wolves' second win of the season takes the team onto six points and up into 12th, while Fulham remains firm favourites for relegation at the foot of the table having failed to get off the mark.