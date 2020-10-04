Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE - Martial sent off, Kane puts Spurs 3-1 ahead

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur being played at Old Trafford.

--

31' Bailly makes a poor pass and Spurs capitalise. Son receives the ball, squares it for Kane, and the ball finds the back of the net.

31' Kane makes it 3-1 to Spurs. Son sets it up for Kane and the Englishman makes no mistake as he slots it home.

30' Lamela was shown a yellow card.

29' RED CARD - Martial is sent off. Lamela lifts his arm into Martial's chin and United forward merely does the same but is sent off.

27' De Gea does really well to deny Aurier from close range and produces another strong save to block Ndombele fierce strike.

25' What a chance for Son! Lamela plays a peach of a lob and Son, from well inside his half, races towards goal. But his final touch lets him down and De Gea manages to collect the ball.

23' Sharp move from Greenwood. The youngster twists and turns before firing a strike towards the bottom corner, but drags it just wide. Not sure if Lloris saw a lot of that....

20' Fernandes sets up Rashford with a delicious through-ball and the latter does really well to get a shot off, but is denies by the post. Oh and the offside flag us up. A good-looking move for United nevertheless.

17' The United defence continues to scramble to keep the Spurs attack at bay. Incidentally, this is the earliest Manchester United has conceded two goals in a Premier League match since October 2015 vs Arsenal, exactly five years ago today.

14' Kane lets one rip from outside the box, but its well blocked. Spurs mounting all sorts of pressure on this jumpy United defence.

12' Here's an interesting stat - This is the first time three goals have been scored inside the opening seven minutes in a Premier League match since Burnley v Man City in April 2010.

10' Neither team has had a chance to catch their breath so far and neither have we! Ten minutes, three goals and Spurs lead 2-1 away to Manchester United.

7' Kane won a free-kick around the mid-line and took it quickly to release Son. The South Korean, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, found the back of the net with ease to put his side ahead.

7' Son puts Spurs ahead! The goal rush continues and Son Heung Min makes a fine run and finishes it with a cool dink to Spurs a 2-1 lead.

5' What a start to this clash - two goals in four minutes!

4' Equaliser! Ndombele brings Spurs back on level terms with a close-range finish. Harry Maguire makes an awful defensive header and Ndombele latches onto the loose ball to equalise.

2' Fernandes scores from the spot, Manchester United leads 1-0. Bruno Fernandes slots the ball into the bottom corner to give his side the perfect start to the match.

1' PENALTY TO UNITED in the 29th second! Martial is brought down by Sanchez in the box and the referee points to the spot.

1' KICK-OFF!

--

8:57pm: Right then, the players are on the pitch and we are minutes away from action. Sit tight, for this promises to be a fine contest.

8:50pm: Sergio Reguilon is all set to make his Tottenham Hotspur debut today. Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, joined Spurs for a reported fee of 30 million euros.

8:45pm: Some interesting pre-match stats -

-- Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is looking for his first win in seven away fixtures against teams he has previously managed

-- Manchester United has scored in each of its last 15 Premier League matches, the longest current run in the competition

-- Harry Kane's five assists this season is his second-best return in a season following the seven he had in 2016/17.

-- Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 17 goals in 16 Premier League matches for Manchester United

8:40pm: Here's what Mourinho has to say on Son's recovery, "It's important. He's playing well, he's confident and he made a big effort to try and play. We've had three injury situations and if we've have to take a risk with Sonny, we'll take it."

8:35pm: Coach's comments - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - "We've got to get some intensity and tempo to our play. We have to break them down cleverly enough down the sides and get behind them when we can."



8:30pm: While the teams will take to the field in just a bit, the priority of the hour is of course the transfer deadline. Spurs announced Carlos Vinicius coming in on loan from Benfica. United has roped in Edinson Cavani and rumour mills suggest another deal involving Porto's Allex Telles is in the works. Who would you like to see your club signing before the window shuts?

8:20pm: A brace from Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United secure all three points the last time Spurs came to Old Trafford. Can Rashy do an encore? Here's how that game went down:

8:15pm: So Harry Maguire has returned to the squad after missing the midweek clash against Brighton, while Son Heung-min has made a speedy recovery from a hamstring injury to make the Spurs XI. Gareth Bale remains unfit to play, while Spurs' Juan Foyth has moved to Villarreal on loan.

Line ups:

Manchester United - De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Tottenham Hotspur - Lloris (C), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Son, Kane

Manchester United comes into the tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Brighton in the League Cup, while Spurs beat Chelasa on penalties in the League cup before humbling Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in the Europa League playoff on Thursday.

A win today for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men would see United extend its unbeaten run against Tottenham in the Premier League to four matches. Interestingly, none of the previous 14 meeting between these two sides have ended level, with United winning 11 to Spurs’ three.