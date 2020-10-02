Manchester United squad is big enough, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United has the squad depth to compete this season despite a lack of new arrivals in the transfer market.

Solskjaer had stressed the need for new signings after United's 2-1 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League semifinal last season but Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek remains the Premier League club's only signing of the summer.

"We've got players we believe in," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. "The window is still open and the club know my view and we're here to strengthen in the long-term.

"When I talk about the squad depth, of course the performances last season didn't warrant me giving more of them more options... I think it's a different scenario now.

"I've seen many of the other players who didn't play too well the other season, play really well. We've lost loads of money, as the other clubs have as well. And when I talk about the squad depth, we've got a big squad."

Solskjaer and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho have traded digs in the lead up to Sunday's game but the Norwegian insisted he would not be drawn into further mind games.

"Jose has throughout the years given us some fantastic moments in football, in press conferences and on the pitch," Solskjaer added.

"We are in strange times. You've got to sometimes have a bit of fun. Jose's a very charismatic coach and I've enjoyed in the media talking to him, enjoyed watching him. I've got ultimate respect for him as a coach and everything he's given football."

Solskjaer confirmed Harry Maguire, who picked up an ankle injury against Brighton & Hove Albion, would be fit for the clash.