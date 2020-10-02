Football Football Leicester signs French defender Wesley Fofana on five-year deal Leicester City did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the club paid around 30 million pounds for St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana. Reuters 02 October, 2020 17:55 IST Centre-back Wesley Fofana has joined Premier League club Leicester City from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 02 October, 2020 17:55 IST Leicester City has signed Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne, with the French central defender agreeing to a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.Leicester did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the club paid around 30 million pounds ($38.75 million) for the 19-year-old.READ | Bayern, Leipzig players back for Germany duty in Nations League “I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League,” Fofana said in a statement.“I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started.”Fofana broke into the St Etienne first team from the academy in May last year and made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions. He also helped the team reach last season's Coupe de France final where it lost 1-0 to Paris St Germain (PSG).Leicester is top of the standings after winning all three matches so far and Brendan Rodgers' side hosts West Ham United on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos