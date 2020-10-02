Leicester signs French defender Wesley Fofana on five-year deal

Leicester City has signed Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne, with the French central defender agreeing to a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Leicester did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the club paid around 30 million pounds ($38.75 million) for the 19-year-old.

“I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League,” Fofana said in a statement.

“I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started.”

Fofana broke into the St Etienne first team from the academy in May last year and made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions. He also helped the team reach last season's Coupe de France final where it lost 1-0 to Paris St Germain (PSG).

Leicester is top of the standings after winning all three matches so far and Brendan Rodgers' side hosts West Ham United on Sunday.