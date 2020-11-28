Arsenal faces tough test against Wolves, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described Sunday’s visitor Wolverhampton Wanderers as one of the most organised teams in the Premier League and said his players face a tricky test.

Arteta, whose side beat Molde 3-0 on Thursday to reach the Europa League knockout stage, pointed to how Wolves switched to a back three in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton to highlight the ease with which they could adapt to situations in a game.

“You could see the way they finished the second half in the last game… It’s a really tough game, they are one of the most organised teams in the league for sure,” Arteta told reporters.

“We know we have to be prepared to go against both situations — in the back three formation they have different options to play as well and they’re threat in different areas, so we need to get prepared like we always do.

“They have been together for a long time, they have shown in big games against big opponents how difficult they can make it so I’m expecting a difficult game against a team that dominates almost every aspect of the game I would say.”

Arsenal will be without record signing Nicolas Pepe as the Ivory Coast forward is banned after his red card for headbutting Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski during the 0-0 draw last weekend.

The Gunners are 12th in the league with 13 points from nine matches and trail ninth-placed Wolves by one point.