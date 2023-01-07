Football

Arsenal’s Arteta defends touchline ‘passion’ after Newcastle row

Arteta had an angry exchange with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after referee Andrew Madley rejected Arsenal’s appeal for a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

AFP
LONDON 07 January, 2023 22:42 IST
LONDON 07 January, 2023 22:42 IST
Mikel Arteta of Arsenal shakes hands with Eddie Howe of Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal shakes hands with Eddie Howe of Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arteta had an angry exchange with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after referee Andrew Madley rejected Arsenal’s appeal for a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has defended his “passion” on the touchline after the Arsenal manager was criticised for his volatile antics during Tuesday’s draw against Newcastle.

Arteta had an angry exchange with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after referee Andrew Madley rejected Arsenal’s appeal for a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta described the decision as “scandalous”, but on Friday the Premier League leader was charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players after several surrounded Madley following the flashpoint in the goalless stalemate.

Also Read
Smith Rowe could feature in Arsenal vs Oxford United FA Cup game: Arteta

It is not the first time Arteta has lost his cool during a game and former England captain Alan Shearer labelled his antics against Newcastle as “disrespectful”.

But the Spaniard is adamant he has no reason to apologise for his behaviour because he was only reacting to a crucial incident in the game.

“I am not part of that debate. Of course, they can have their opinions,” Arteta said on Saturday.

“I try to do my best for this football club, to defend it, to promote it, and to play with the passion that the game has to be played in. Every game is special and every manager behaves very differently regarding the circumstances. And you can’t take the context out of a situation. That is not fair. That is me, here and on the pitch, for the good and the bad.”

Ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup third round tie at League One side Oxford on Monday, Arteta was asked if he was prepared to change his behaviour.

“That is me and I will try all the time to be better and whatever I do, if it is tomorrow, the next day, or the next one, is to make the club stronger and my players better, to play better, and to win,” he said.

“But if I have to do something, I will do it, and if I have to change something, believe me I will look in the mirror myself and change it very quickly.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us