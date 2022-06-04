No dearth of tickets for India's Asian Cup Asian Cup qualifying round matches

Sufficient number of tickets shall be provided to the fans free of cost for India’s matches in the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday.

READ | Indian captain Chhetri says Asian Cup essential for World Cup dream

A story published on the AIFF website said the Government of West Bengal has assured full support and cooperation. The AIFF had no intention to deprive the fans from watching the Indian National team in the Asian Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium and was always prepared to meet the requirements as per the demand, it said.

The home team will meet Cambodia on June 8, Afghanistan on June 11 and Hong Kong on June 14. India’s matches will kick-off at 8.30 p.m.