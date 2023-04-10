ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

ISL 2022/23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face I League side Gokulam Kerala in the Super Cup 2023 Group C league fixture at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

⦿ ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

⦿ Gokulam Kerala Predicted XI: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia.

HEAD-TO-HEAD Total matches: 6 games | ATK Mohun Bagan: 1 win | Gokulam Kerala: 1 win | Draws: 4 games

RECENT FORM:

ALL COMPETITION ATK Mohun Bagan: W-W-D-L-W Gokulam Kerala: W-W-W-L-W

SQUADS:

ATK MOHUN BAGAN Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri. Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder. Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh Coach: Juan Ferrando GOKULAM KERALA Goalkeepers: James Kithan, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Bilal Husain Khan Defenders: Pawan Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Saurabh Meher, Subhankar Adhikari, Vikas, Mohammed Jasim, Akhil P, Bouba Aminou Midfielders: Arjun Jayaraj, Shilton Dsilva, Tanmoy Ghosh, Rahul Raju, Farshad Noor Thahir Zaman, Omar Ramos Forwards: Shujin T, Dilip Orawn, Noufal P.N, Jobby Justin, Sergio Mendi, Samuel Mensah, Sreekuttan VS, Sourav Coach: Francesc Bonet