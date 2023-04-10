ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

ISL 2022/23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face I League side Gokulam Kerala in the Super Cup 2023 Group C league fixture at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala on Monday.
Here is all you need to know about the game.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:
- ⦿ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.
- ⦿Gokulam Kerala Predicted XI: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 6 games | ATK Mohun Bagan: 1 win | Gokulam Kerala: 1 win | Draws: 4 games
RECENT FORM:
ALL COMPETITION
ATK Mohun Bagan: W-W-D-L-W
Gokulam Kerala: W-W-W-L-W
SQUADS:
ATK MOHUN BAGAN
Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri.
Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder.
Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh
Coach: Juan Ferrando
GOKULAM KERALA
Goalkeepers: James Kithan, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Bilal Husain Khan
Defenders: Pawan Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Saurabh Meher, Subhankar Adhikari, Vikas, Mohammed Jasim, Akhil P, Bouba Aminou
Midfielders: Arjun Jayaraj, Shilton Dsilva, Tanmoy Ghosh, Rahul Raju, Farshad Noor Thahir Zaman, Omar Ramos
Forwards: Shujin T, Dilip Orawn, Noufal P.N, Jobby Justin, Sergio Mendi, Samuel Mensah, Sreekuttan VS, Sourav
Coach: Francesc Bonet
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be played on April 10th.
Where will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match kick off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be streamed live on the Myjio app and FanCode app and website.
Which TV Channel will telecast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.