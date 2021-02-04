Atletico forward Dembele tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid's on-loan French forward Moussa Dembele tested positive for COVID-19, Atletico said on Thursday. The 24-year-old is isolating at home in line with the league's protocol, the La Liga leaders added.

He is now the side's fourth player affected by the novel coronavirus in the last week, after fellow forward Joao Felix, defender Mario Hermoso and winger Yannick Carrasco. All four players will now miss Monday's home game with Celta Vigo.

Atletico have 50 points from 19 games and hold a 10-point advantage at the top of the standings over closest title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid with a match in hand.

Dembele completed a loan switch to Atletico from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais last month.