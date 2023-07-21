MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marseille signs Aubameyang from Chelsea

Aubameyang, the French-born striker, returns to France 10 years after his stint at St Etienne, where he spent three seasons from 2010-2013.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 23:31 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left Chelsea to join Olympique de Marseille.
FILE PHOTO: Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left Chelsea to join Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left Chelsea to join Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympique de Marseille has signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

British media reported that Chelsea had terminated Aubameyang’s contract, which had one year to run, following a disappointing spell with the west London side.

The 34-year-old striker made just five Premier League starts, netting once against Crystal Palace in October.

He also scored twice in the Champions League group stage but was then left out of Chelsea’s squad for the knockout stages.

“We would like to thank Pierre and wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his career,” Chelsea said in a short statement.

The French-born striker returns to France 10 years after his stint at St Etienne, where he spent three seasons from 2010-2013.

Aubameyang also played for Ligue 1 clubs Lille and AS Monaco early in his career before having successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal.

He is Gabon’s record scorer with 30 goals in 73 matches and was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2015.

He retired from international football in 2022, but announced his return to the Gabon team this year. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Olympique de Marseille /

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille signs Aubameyang from Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Monaco Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Praveen Chithravel in triple jump action from 12:10AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Highlights: Wood, Bairstow put England in command
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praveen Chithravel and Jeswin Aldrin will have to prove fitness ahead of Budapest World Championships says AFI
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Holder dismisses Kishan; India crosses 400 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Marseille signs Aubameyang from Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1: Out-of-favour Payet exits Marseille
    AFP
  3. Marseille to avoid transfer ban over Watford dispute - CAS
    Reuters
  4. French police investigate violent home robbery of PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma
    AP
  5. WATCH | Messi is the best player ever, says Inter Miami’s Yedlin
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille signs Aubameyang from Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Monaco Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Praveen Chithravel in triple jump action from 12:10AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Highlights: Wood, Bairstow put England in command
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praveen Chithravel and Jeswin Aldrin will have to prove fitness ahead of Budapest World Championships says AFI
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Holder dismisses Kishan; India crosses 400 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment