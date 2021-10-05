Football Football Australia's Degenek out of world cup qualifiers after positive COVID test Bailey Wright replaces the Red Star Belgrade defender in Graham Arnold's squad for Thursday's Group B clash against Oman in Doha and next week's Japan game in Saitama. Reuters MELBOURNE 05 October, 2021 10:46 IST FILE PHOTO: Australian defender Milos Degenek has been ruled out of the Socceroos' upcoming World Cup qualifiers after testing positive for COVID-19. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 05 October, 2021 10:46 IST Australia defender Milos Degenek has been ruled out of the Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Japan after returning a positive COVID-19 test, the team said on Tuesday.Bailey Wright replaces the Red Star Belgrade defender in Graham Arnold's squad for Thursday's Group B clash against Oman in Doha and next week's Japan game in Saitama. Our squad has been updated ahead of this week's #AsianQualifiers, with defender @baileywright92 called up following the withdrawal of @milosdegenek45. #AllForTheSocceroos— Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 4, 2021 "Degenek is asymptomatic, however after returning a positive test in his pre-departure screening, he has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA international window," the team said in a media release.Fifteen of Australia's 25-player squad had already arrived in Doha, with the rest to arrive later today.Australia is top of Group B after beating China and Vietnam in its opening games of the current phase of Asian qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :