Australia, Uzbekistan to host next two editions of Women’s Asian Cup

The Australians, who co-hosted the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand, will be organising the Women’s Asian Cup for the second time since joining the AFC in 2006, having hosted the finals later the same year.

Published : May 15, 2024 21:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The AFC announced the move after the governing body’s executive committee met in Bangkok, ahead of the confederation’s congress on Thursday.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The AFC announced the move after the governing body’s executive committee met in Bangkok, ahead of the confederation’s congress on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The AFC announced the move after the governing body’s executive committee met in Bangkok, ahead of the confederation’s congress on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia will organise the 2026 edition of the Women’s Asian Cup, with Uzbekistan hosting the following event three years later after the decision to award the two nations the rights was confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation on Wednesday.

The AFC announced the move after the governing body’s executive committee met in Bangkok, ahead of the confederation’s congress on Thursday.

“I am confident we will see a more vibrant and competitive edition (of the Women’s Asian Cup) in 2026 in Australia, where the unrivalled passion for the women’s game is so palpable,” AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

“(That will set) the perfect stage for Uzbekistan to surpass all expectations in 2029.”

The Australians, who co-hosted the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand, will be organising the Women’s Asian Cup for the second time since joining the AFC in 2006, having hosted the finals later the same year.

Uzbekistan will be organising a senior continental tournament for the first time, having hosted numerous Asian events at the youth level.

“This decision reflects the global football community’s confidence in our capability to deliver outstanding events,” said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

“Following the resounding success of last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, we are eager to create another tournament that celebrates women’s football and inspires a new generation.”

Related Topics

Australia /

Uzbekistan

