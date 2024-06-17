Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups ahead of the AUT v FRA Group D match; Team news

France will kick off its Euro 2024 campaign against Ralf Rangnick-led Austria on Monday (June 18, 12:30 AM IST), at the Düsseldorf Arena.

For France, a bout of flu in the team has caused some jitters, with lethal forward Kylian Mbappe among those briefly absent from training last week, though back on Saturday and expected to figure against Austria, where he is seeking his first European Championship goal.

Austria on the other hand has transformed in the past two years under Rangnick, having lost only once in their last 16 matches.

In a press conference, Rangnick said, “We have to be stronger as a unit; we have to be better when transitioning; we have to be able to take our chances and score goals at crucial moments. Conversely, we have to make sure that they don’t get too many chances to score.”

ALSO READ | ‘I’m against extremes and divisive ideas’, says Kylian Mbappe ahead of French elections

On the other hand, the French coach Didier Deschamps heaped praises on Austria for its recent form. “They have been improving over the past few years. We played them in the Nations League and we could see what a quality side they are. This is a very talented European nation that is in constant evolution,” he said.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

France predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández, Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann, Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé

Austria predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz, Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene, Siewald, Grillitsch, Laimer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Gregoritsch